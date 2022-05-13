Tollywood Choreographer Tina Sidhu Dies In Goa, Postmortem Reports Awaited

Choreographer Tina Sadhu, who predominantly worked in Tollywood, died on Wednesday in Goa. While an official statement from the doctor is awaited, she reportedly died of a heart attack. Choreographer Aata Sandeep posted the news of Tina’s demise on her Instagram.

Sandeep wrote that he was deeply shocked to learn about Tina’s death. He further wrote that she was his co-partner and the most humble person. Sandeep ended the post by extending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Alongside the post, Sandeep attached two photographs of Tina. In the first photograph, she is happily standing with a microphone. Sandeep is seen standing with Tina in the second photograph, holding the trophy for the Aata dance reality show. The comment section was replete with people expressing their sadness over Tina’s death.

Tina’s fans remember her as the most charismatic contestant on screen. A user recalled that Tina had sung a song for the Indian Cricket Team after they won the T20 world cup. Last month, Tina uploaded a reel on Instagram enjoying her time on the beach.

Besides being a great dancer, Tina was also a pop singer and avid BTS (a K-pop musical band) fan. Tina’s Insta album is replete with videos and reels on songs composed by BTS. She fondly described herself as a BTS army girl.

Tina’s colleagues in the film industry are in shock over the young choreographer’s death. For those who don’t know, Tina was the winner of the Aata dance reality show, which aired on Zee Telugu. Later, she worked as a choreographer for some songs in Telugu films. She was also a judge on dance reality shows.

After getting married, Tina was living in Goa. She looked after the resort business owned by her husband. Tina’s parents lived in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. They rushed to Goa after hearing about her daughter’s death.

