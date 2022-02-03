Tollywood Drug Case: Telangana HC Directs State Govt To Share Details With ED

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the state government to provide all papers and facts in connection with the 2017 drug case purportedly involving some Tollywood celebs.

The court ordered the government to provide all the information within 15 days of receiving the ED’s request.

The court also said that the state authorities will provide the central agency with the suspects’ call records within a month. The ED can come back to the court if it doesn’t get all the details.

The order was issued in response to an interlocutory application filed by the ED in a PIL filed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, who requested that the case be investigated by the CBI, NCB, and other specialised authorities.

ED Joint Director Abhishek Goyal also told the court that no papers or information about the case had been supplied to the agency. The counsel for the state government argued that the ED had been given all of the information. After hearing both sides, the court directed the government to give copies of FIRs, investigation reports, and any other related documents to the ED. The court ruled that no investigation by the CBI or any other body is necessary.

Chief Justice, Satish Chandra Sharma, while hearing the case rapped the Telangana government on its knuckles and said that the drug menace was playing with the lives of the youth of this country and the state government was not cooperating with the ED in providing the relevant information to go ahead with the probe.

A drug racket was busted on July 2, 2017, when the customs officials had arrested Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others, and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their hands.

They allegedly admitted giving drugs to movie stars, software engineers, and even students at some corporate schools. Some Tollywood superstars’ phone numbers were supposedly discovered in their contact lists.

