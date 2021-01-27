Tollywood Filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy To Tie the Knot with Actress Niranjani Agathiyan

Wedding bells are ringing in Tollywood as filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy will soon be tying the knot with actress Niranjani Ahathian. Taking to Twitter, the news was announced by director Thiru, who happens to be Niranjani's brother-in-law.

Niranjani starred in Desingh’s debut movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal that came out in 2020. The romantic comedy also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, and Rakshan. The movie also marked Niranjani’s debut in acting, who is also a costume designer. She also runs an online boutique that offers customized clothes and jewellery for women.

Niranjani and Desingh fell in love on the sets of the 2020 movie that was also a box office success. However, details regarding the wedding have not been revealed yet. Although it can be expected that the couple will announce the news about the date and venue, soon.

Thiru’s tweet has garnered over 2k likes as fans and celebrities congratulate the couple.

One of the fans wrote that they send their best wishes to the couple for a great married life. They also wished the couple all success and a happy life ahead.

My best wishes to you bro @desingh_dp and @Niranjani_Nini , Wish you both a great married life. Wish you all success. Have a happy life ahead. Stay blessed. @dir_thiru https://t.co/40kWAJbRJZ — Maniyarasan Rajadurai (@ManiyarasanRaj2) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Desingh is also the winner of Behindwoods short film award where he won the Gold Medal for Best Short Film Award in 2015 for his film titled 99.