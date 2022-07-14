Tollywood Producer Dil Raju Reveals His Son’s Name

Tollwood producer Dil Raju is one of the biggest names in the business and his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations has produced some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu film industry. Two weeks ago he became a proud father to a baby boy. Now, it has come to fore that the ace producer has already thought of a name for his new born son.

Though Dil Raju is yet to reveal the name of his son, a local news portal claimed that the name has been finalised. Dil Raju and his wife have decided to name their son Anvy Reddy, the report claimed.

Anitha, Dil Raju’s first wife, died five years ago. Following that, he got married to Vygha Reddy. Dil Raju chose the name Anvy Reddy for his kid as an appropriate homage to his late first wife, combining the first two letters of both of his wives. The naming ceremony will be held soon.

The producer’s first wife Anitha had passed away in 2017, after she suffered a fatal heart attack. She was 46 at the time of her death and was actively involved in the film distribution business alongside her husband. They have a daughter named Hanshita. Dil Raju got married for a second time in 2020 at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Narsingh Palli in Nizamabad.

On the work front, Dil Raju has Ram Charan film in the pipeline. The high budge movie will be helmed by Shankar. He will also be bankrolling the upcoming Varasudu starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Vamshi Padipalli. He will also be producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit F2 in collaboration with Boney Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.