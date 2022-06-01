Tollywood Producer Dil Raju To Act Opposite Sunny Leone In F4? What We Know

Tollywood producer Dil Raju will soon make his debut in Tollywood and his leading lady will be none other than Sunny Leone. And the movie that is supposed to make it happen is the sequel to the recently released F3, titled F4. And now, wait. Before you get excited, let’s tell you that all this came from renowned Telugu comedian Ali recently in a lighter vein.

While the Venkatesh-starrer F3 is still making moolah at the box office, talks have already started about a second sequel in the franchise titled F4. While the demand for a new instalment in the series is high as well, Ali recently attended the success meet for F3 and took the centre stage for a while.

While making his speech, he stated that he plans to make F4 with producer Dil Raju as the hero. He also said that Sunny Leone will be the leading actor in the movie and that he will persuade Sunny to act opposite Dil Raju in the movie.

While his hilarious statements left the audience in splits, even director Anil Ravipudi played along with the ace comedian, saying that this was true. However, all this was just part of Ali doing what he does best, making the audience laugh. A video clip of the same has been going viral recently. Take a look at it below.

Ali later also went on to praise Dil Raju and called him a producer with taste. Meanwhile, F3 has been receiving positive responses from both critics and audiences alike. Many praised the comic portions of the film, calling it a superb family entertainer.

Furthermore, Twitter users praised Daggubati Venkatesh’s acting skills and said the actor’s performance in the film was superb. The film also stars Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles.

