Tollywood Producer Dil Raju To Come Up With His Own Studio Soon

Dil Raju is one of the biggest names in Tollywood, who has been producing and distributing films for over two decades, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Now he is soon to add a new feather to his cap by becoming the owner of a new film studio.

Hyderabad has developed as a centre for filming. Bollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood celebrities frequently visit Ramoji Film City, one of the largest film studios in the world. Bollywood and Tamil stars including Salman Khan, Vijay, Yash, Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, Ajith and Rajinikanth frequently travel to Hyderabad to shoot their movies.

All film studios are finding it difficult to offer floors and places for these productions because there are so many movies and web series being produced. Allu Arjun’s family recently opened a studio of their own use in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi also has a plan to come up with his own studio. Now, Dil Raju is also joining the league. According to sources, the idea of having their own studio was given to Dil Raju by his daughter Hanshitha Reddy.

Dil Raju is planning to start his own film studio near Shamshabad town. The studio will be constructed on his own land, a few reports suggest.

The construction of the studio is expected to start soon. Dil Raju’s new studio could be a significant addition to Hyderabad’s already-vibrant film production infrastructure. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

On the work front, Dil Raju’s first Tamil-language production Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay is planned for a Pongal 2023 release.

