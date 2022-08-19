Tollywood Producers Decide To Release Films On OTT 8 Weeks After Theatrical Release

Tollywood producers have taken a unanimous decision to release the films on the OTT platforms only eight weeks after their theatrical release. Producer Dil Raju announced the same and shared that they have also decided to make an agreement with the OTT platform owners.

Addressing the media conference organised by the film chamber in Hyderabad on Thursday, Dil Raju elaborately pointed at various issues related to stalling of movie shoots. He also aimed to find a solution to the prevailing problems and made continuous discussions in this regard as well as shared the progress in implementing the action plan. He also said that they have also made an agreement with the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) in order to reduce the movie-making costs.

Dil Raju said that the management of the Multiplexes responded positively to the request made by the producers on the availability of tickets and snacks to the moviegoers at affordable prices. However, the producer also added that a final call on Virtual Print Fee (VPF) charges will be taken after a meeting with exhibitors. At the same time, he ruled out the rumours about the resumption of movie shootings. Dil Raju clarified that they have been finding solutions to some more problems and therefore will make a statement on the resumption of shootings after all issues come to a conclusion.

The clarification comes after some news portals reported that the shootings will be resumed very soon. For the unversed, the shootings were stalled since August 1, after the members of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild took a decision in this regard in order to find a solution to the problems faced by the Telugu Film Industry.

The 51-year-old producer also mentioned that not just the other South Indian film industries but Bollywood too has been eagerly waiting for the decisions taken by the Tollywood producers.

Film Chamber president Basi Reddy, general secretary Damodara Prasad, producers council president C Kalyan, secretary T Prasanna Kumar, well-known director Teja, producers ‘Sravanthi’ Kishore, Abhishek Nama, RK, Anne Ravi and other film personalities were also present at the media briefing.

