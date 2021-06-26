Tollywood Singers Unite to Pay Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam

Leading singers of the Telugu music industry have come together to pay a tribute to the late legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Singers SP Sailaja, SP Charan, Mano, RP Patnaik, Revanth, Sri Rama Chandra, and Satya Yamini along with music director Mani Sharma have shot for a special episode titled Balu Suraganiki Swararchana.

Sailaja, who is the sister of the late legendary singer, tells IANS: “I am humbled to be part of this beautiful event, not only as his sister but also a person who strives to learn many things from him."

“Charan (SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son) and I shared some memorable moments that we had with Balu garu and so did others at the event. It doesn’t surprise me how many lives he has touched with his music," Sailaja added.

Since his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film “Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna", Balasubrahmaniam has bagged multiple National Awards and recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages. The singer went on to become the on-screen voice of superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan in several films.

The special episode was shot to commemorate World Music Day and will soon air on Zee Telugu.

