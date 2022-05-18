Tollywood Star Keerthy Suresh Amps Up Oomph Factor in Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actors of south film industry. She is basking in glory after the success of Mahesh Babu’s latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has wreaked havoc at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in box office collection. Audiences have loved the sizzling chemistry between Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu.

Keerthy is an avid social media user and she has over 12 million followers on Instagram. Much to the delight of her fans, Keerthy often shares stunning pictures of herself.

Recently, Keerthy shared gorgeous pictures from her recent photoshoot on Instagram. Keerthy has captioned the post as, “You know what it is.. black & yellow, black & yellow, black & yellow”.

Keerthy has amped up the oomph factor with her stylish dress and her post has gone viral. Her photos have garnered over 600,000 likes on Instagram. Keerthy has always impressed her fans with her sartorial choices and the actor always carries herself with tremendous grace and poise.

In an earlier post, Keerthy had also shared pictures of herself in a beautiful orange dress. The Mahanati actor looked lovely in the dress which featured a high neckline and ruffle detailing.

Keerthy has come a long way in her career since her debut with the film, Nenu Shailaja in 2016. In the following years Keerthy won many accolades for her terrific performance in the national award winning movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has firmly established Keerthy as one of the most prominent actors of the Telugu film industry. Keerthy is currently shooting for Mammannan, which is being directed by Mari Selvaraj. She will also feature in Vaashi, Dasara and Bhola Shankar. All these films are set to hit the theatres in the next few months.

