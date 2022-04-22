Tollywood Star Nandamuri Balakrishna Signs New Film With Director SV Krishna Reddy

After the success of his latest film Akhanda, veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna seems to be on a film signing spree. The actor recently confirmed collaboration with directors Anil Ravipudi and Gopichand Malineni for their upcoming projects. Now, there are rumours in the industry that Balakrishna has signed a film with filmmaker SV Krishna Reddy. Reddy has been missing from action since his last release Yamaleela 2 in 2014 and the upcoming project with Balakrishna will mark his return to the industry. An official confirmation about the project could be out in a few days.

If the rumours become true this will mark the collaboration of Balakrishna and Reddy after a long time. Both of them had worked together in the 1994 film Top Hero.

The Tollywood actor is reported to have signed a historical film with director K Raghvendra. The film will be based on the story of a priest, and writer JK Bharavi has even completed the scripting for the film. While Balakrishna and Rao have worked in the past too, none of their films has worked well at the box office.

Balkrishna’s upcoming film with director Gopichand Malineni, which is tentatively titled NBK 107 will also be produced under the banner of Balakrishna’s new production house. Shruti Haasan will play the female lead in the movie. Kannada actor Duniya will essay the character of the lead antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna’s project with Anil Ravipudi is slated to begin after the release of the director’s upcoming movie F3.

Balakrishna’s last release, Akhanda, was a roaring success at the box office and ran for over 100 days in theatres. The film garnered over Rs 100 crore in just 11 days of its release and continued to get audience support despite competition from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

In Akhanda, Balakrishna played the role of an aghori saint and his role was well appreciated by the critics and audiences alike. Akahanda marked Balakrishna’s third successful collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu after Simha and Legend. Actor Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Meka Srikanth, Shamna Kasim played pivotal roles in the film.

