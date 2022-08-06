Tollywood Star Satyadev Kancharana Looks Terrific Krishnamma Teaser

Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana was last seen in the film Godse which garnered poor reviews for its length and a weak plot. Despite the failure, Satyadev was applauded for his acting. And now he is gearing up for another thriller titled Krishnamma. The teaser of the film released on August 3 and it has garnered more than 7 Lakh views on YouTube.

Krishnamma’s teaser gives a glimpse into the story of three friends who face harassment at hands of police officials and politicians. Determined to seek justice, they choose the path of revenge. Satyadev is spot on with his expressions. The teaser also provides a glimpse to spectacular direction of VV Gopala Krishna. This teaser has been embellished with brilliant background music composed by Kaala Bhairava. Sunny Kurapati has handled the cinematography.

Audiences were also left awestruck watching Satyadev in an intense character. One user wrote that the people who have not watched this teaser missed something amazing. Another fan wrote that Satyadev is one of the underrated actors in Telugu film industry. A third user was in awe of the script and selection of the character by Satyadev. Viewers also admired the dialogues.

The film has been bankrolled by Arunachala Creations and the makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

Apart from Krishnamma, Satyadev has projects like Ram Setu, Godfather and Gurthunda Seethakalam in the pipeline. Ram Setu is all set to release on October 24. It narrates story of an archaeologist who checks whether Ram Setu bridge is a myth or reality.

Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and is expected to release this year. Godfather, which stars Chiranjeevi as the male lead, is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Godfather narrates the story of a mysterious man usurping power after death of a political leader.

Gurthunda Seethakalam is directed by Nagashekar and narrates the story of a software employee who suffers a lot of heartbreaks for finding true love. Gurthunda Seethakalam’s release date is not known currently.

