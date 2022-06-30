Tollywood's Important Decision to Attract Fans to Theatres and Not Wait For OTT Releases

During the Covid-19 pandemic, filmmakers faced a lot of issues after the theatres were shut down. This opened lots of opportunities for OTT platforms. They bought the rights to these movies and made them available for streaming. What was considered a boom for producers is now slowly turning into a curse. The reason is that fans are now waiting for the movies to release on OTT platforms instead of going to the theatres.

Therefore, the Tollywood Producers Council came together to decide that they would wait for at least 50 days after the theatrical release to sell the streaming rights to OTT platforms. Whether all Telugu filmmakers will agree to this proposal remains to be seen.

One factor that pushes common people away from the theatres is the increasing ticket prices. While movies like RRR and KGF2 made good profits because of increased ticket prices, many movies like Chiranjeevi’s Acharya did not do well for the same reason.

Until now, many producers were offering their films to OTT platforms within 3 weeks of their release in the theatres because of the investments made by streaking giants. This allowed filmmakers to quickly recover their money to make more money by selling the rights. This also allowed consumers to save a lot of money while watching their favourite movie stars on the screen.

Tollywood producers are in the process of damage control that has been causing people’s belief in theatres to waver. The same idea that looked like it could save the movie business during the pandemic, is now being seen as taking away the essence of the industry.

