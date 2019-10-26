Tom and Jerry Movie to Release in December 2020
The Tom and Jerry movie features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.
The Tom and Jerry movie features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.
Warner Bros will now release its live-action hybrid comedy Tom and Jerry on December 23, 2020.
Directed by Tim Story, the film was initially scheduled to be released on April 16, 2021.
According to Variety, the studio will fill 2021 slot with a yet-to-be titled "event" film.
The Tom and Jerry movie features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda.
The story revolves around Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting thrown out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where Moretz's character is an employee who will lose her job if she is doesn't evict Jerry.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigil Movie Review: With Fist of Fury and Heart of Gold, Vijay, Nayanthara Win Hearts
- Female Reporter 'Pissed' as Man Tries to Forcibly Kiss Her On-Air during Interview
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Reach Semi-finals After Dominating Win Over Danish Pair
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right