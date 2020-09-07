'Tom and Jerry Waiting for Vaccine': Kartik Aaryan Posts Cute Picture with Cat, Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Kartik Aaryan has kept up a steady stream of quirky posts on Instagram all through the lockdown. His recent post addresses the collective wait for the vaccine to combat Covid-19 in a subtle yet funny way.

The actor posted a photo of himself sitting beside a cat, with the caption, "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine #SocialDistancing." The photo shows the actor wearing a cute expression, while both he and the cat look into the distance. The actor is seen wearing a pink hoodie and cut-out jeans.

Celebs such as Nimrat Kaur and his followers on social media could not stop laughing at the photo. One fanpage wrote, "You & your love for cats though ❤️ Waiting for the vaccine so that we get to see you."

Some kept crushing on his cute looks. "Omgggg😭😭😭... I am seeing this pic and blushing badly😭😭😭... This pic is killing me... #nationalcrush," wrote another fan.

The actor keeps referencing trends on social media. His last post was about the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. Kartik had posted a photo of himself posing with joined palms, and wrote in the caption, "Please bata do... Rasode mein kaun tha."

