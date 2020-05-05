MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tom Cruise And Elon Musk In Talks With NASA To Shoot A Film In Space, Says Report

(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)

Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Share this:

Tom Cruise might be taking his daredevilry to another level as the Hollywood star is reportedly joining hands with Elon Musk to shoot a film in space.

According to Deadline, Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel.

The project has been described as an 'action-adventure film'. However, there is no Hollywood studio attached with it at present.

The 57-year-old superstar has build a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off breathtaking stunts for his movies, mainly the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for a sequence in 2011's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, while for it's 2015 follow-up, Rogue Nation, the actor had hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight.

He was injured on the sets of 2018's Fallout that resulted in the production being stopped for several weeks. The actor had broken his ankle after colliding with another building during a rooftop jump.

Cruise currently awaits the release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres worldwide in June, has been delayed till December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor is also working on two back-to-back Mission: Impossible installments.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres