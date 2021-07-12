Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spark Dating Rumors as They Attend Wimbledon Finals Together

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s dating rumours went a step forward after the Mission: Impossible VII actor was spotted attending Wimbledon finals with the actress. The rumoured couple was also accompanied by Cruise’s Mission: Impossible VII co-actress, Pom Klementieff. In the viral videos, Cruise and Atwell were seen sitting next to each other and smiling ear-to-ear. They appeared to be engaged in a conversation. After several months of dating rumours, their appearance at the Wimbledon finals has added fuel to the fire.

The star-actor and his rumoured girlfriend hit the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday, July 10. Along with the rumoured couple, Pom also watched Australia's Ashleigh Barty defeat the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. A video surfaced online, wherein the three of them can be seen sharing a laugh during the game.

Apart from the videos that surfaced online, Atwell herself shared some gorgeous pictures of the trio from the event on her Instagram handle. She donned a midi-length cream print dress and paired it with a cream trench coat. Cruise looked dashing in the sharp blue suit. Meanwhile, Pom went for a formal look. She wore a dark shirt, black pants, and a bright mustard-colour jacket.

The dating speculations first sparked back in December 2020. It is said that the two got closer on the sets of their upcoming movie. The Sun had reported that lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought Cruise and Atwell even closer. The article stated that the duo has become fairly inseparable.

Before being a thing with Atwell, Cruise has seen three failed marriages. After divorce with first wife Mimi Rogers, he tied the knot with Nicole Kidman. His second marriage lasted for 11 years and his third marriage was with Katie Holmes. Holmes and Cruise parted ways in 2012, and his name has been linked to a few models and actresses. For Atwell, she dated popular model Evan Jones for 2 years. She was said to be in a relationship with an English doctor but they split up last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here