Tom Cruise As Iron Man? New Doctor Strange 2 'Leaked Pics' Show Top Gun Star In Robert Downey Jr's Shoes

If the new alleged leaked pictures from the sets of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness are anything to go by, Iron Man is returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, before you get your hopes high, it seems like Robert Downey Jr is not making his comeback into MCU. Instead, Tom Cruise is apparently filling RDJ’s shoes as Tony Stark in the multiverse film.

Avid MCU fans would remember that the role of Iron Man was rumoured to be offered to Tom Cruise. However, it was RDJ who signed the dotted lines. Now, it seems like Cruise has nabbed the opportunity to play the superhero in Doctor Strange 2. A new set of alleged set pictures have surfaced online claiming that Cruise is shooting for his Iron Man role. In the pictures, Cruise stood in a green screen, studio room while filming a scene.

Neither Benedict Cumberbatch nor Elizabeth Olsen was spotted in the pictures. The photos were shared widely by fan accounts on Twitter. While some Marvel fans were convinced that the pictures were the real deal, there were others who were still apprehensive. A fan pointed out that these pictures seemed morphed, noting that the arrangement of the shot and Cruise’s alleged on-set costume looks the same as a scene featuring Thanos in one of the Avengers movies.

“That First photo could be real but that second one is fake as hell and if you don’t see it then you need help," a fan said. “Bruh cmon now it’s 2022 editing has come so far and people still fall for the worst edits I’ve seen in my life," another added.

First one looks like he was at a different resolution and had different lighting originally and then was pasted onto the set second one is even worse— ItsCadency (@Caden_J_Woods) February 5, 2022

The First one looks like it was from 15-30 years ago, and the 2nd just looks like Patrick Bateman. I'm gonna call this fake.— Michael Keehan (@someguynamedMK) February 5, 2022

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts by tweeting to us at @News18Movies.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness trailer was released along with Spider-Man: No Way Home last December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.