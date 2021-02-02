Tom Cruise Being 'Impossible' with Covid-19 Safety Protocols on Movie Set, Crew in Distress

While the world is reeling with the coronavirus spread, work has steadily resumed in almost all sectors. The movie business is also back on track and shooting is taking place with safety protocols in place.

Only recently, an audio clip that leaked from the set of upcoming Mission: Impossible film had shown how lead actor and franchise producer Tom Cruise had gone off on several crew members for not maintaining safe distance while shooting. Apparently, several workers even quit after Tom's abusive rant.

Now, a report has claimed that shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 set is turning out to be "a nightmare". "Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him. He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare,” a crew member was quoted as saying.

It is additionally reported (via) that after production moved out of the UK and on to the United Arab Emirates, crew are worried when they’ll ever get to go home, given that direct flights between the Middle East and the UK are now being banned.

Even after a return flight home, under current “red list” restrictions all travelers from the UAE to the UK will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Tom reportedly also bought robots to enforce Covid safety on film set. “Now many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home. It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down," the report quoted an insider saying.

Meanwhile, MI 7 is set to release in November later this year. The eighth film in the series – being shot back to back at the same time as the seventh – is set to be released on November 4, 2022.