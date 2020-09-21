Tom Cruise Could Be Alternate Universe Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 And Fans Have Best Reactions

Not many would know that the prevalent rumour back in the day was that none other than Tom Cruise would be Tony Stark, but Iron Man director Jon Favreau unremittingly campaigned for Robert Downey Jr. However, it looks like all the universe is conspiring in helping Cruise fulfil that dream.

Marvel is reportedly toying with the idea of doing some high-profile cameos in Doctor Strange 2, and one of those is apparently having an Iron Man from an alternate universe and have him played by Tom Cruise, reports The Direct.com.

Doctor Strange has been established as one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will be a key player in the variety of massive events that transpire in the coming years. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will presumably find himself on a kind of universe-hopping adventure, though the full extent of that is currently unclear. In a new release from insider Daniel RPK's Patreon account, it is revealed that Marvel Studios is reportedly considering using a number of different cameos to explore the multiverse.

While nothing is confirmed to be happening yet, Daniel RPK's post reveals something interesting about actor Tom Cruise. "I have they are considering a bunch of interesting cameos for Strange to play different versions of the character we know. One example I heard of they are considering is Tom Cruise as Tony Stark from another Earth."

Needless to say, the news got Marvel fans excited. One Twitter user wrote, "How cool is this? Tom Cruise was nearly Iron Man in the 90s, we could get a bunch of cool what ifs! If they can do this I think Tobey Maguire is legit a big possibility!"

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Ok but how cool is this?! Tom Cruise was nearly Iron Man in the 90s, we could get a bunch of cool what ifs! If they can do this I think Tobey Maguire is legit a big possibility! https://t.co/b1nIr2QCXU — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) September 20, 2020

Since Tom Cruise might have a cameo as Iron Man, it would be cool to have Leonardo Dicaprio cameo as Spider-Man and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Doctor Octopus since they were gonna be in James Cameron's Spider-Man film which fell through. pic.twitter.com/KEuBJ5zKZN — pear (@icyshaw__) September 20, 2020

They should do all the people who came so close to getting the roles... Cruise and Sam Rockwell as Iron Man, Emily Blunt as Black Widow, John Krasinski as Captain America, Tom Hiddleston as Thor, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as StarLord — Nick Nocera (@nnocera2580) September 20, 2020

Go to one Universe where Tom Cruise did play Iron Man In 2008?! That would be so great https://t.co/iDzw7TsVkp — Elden Punongbayan (@FindElden) September 20, 2020

People are talking about how the character needs to rest and how RDJ is not replaceable...IT SAYS ITS A CAMEO!!!!! READ. Tom Cruise is not a bad option for an alternate dimension version of iron man...YALL being negative pic.twitter.com/aW7Fc7T5Gc — ϟ ‎⍟ \Macie// ♡ ‎۞ (@maciemarv11) September 20, 2020

In early February 2020, it was confirmed that Sam Raimi had entered talks with Marvel Studios to become the new director of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness after Scott Derrickson and Marvel Studios had an amicable parting of the ways.