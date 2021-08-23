Tom Cruise Enjoys Chicken Tikka Masala at Asha Bhosle's Birmingham Restaurant

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently enjoyed some Indian food at legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant in Birmingham. The Jerry McGuire star visited the restaurant, named Asha’s, and enjoyed two plates of Chicken Tikka Masala. The singer took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to express her happiness at the actor’s visit. She further added that she is looking forward to Cruise visiting the restaurant again, soon.

Bhosle shared a report from an internet portal, and wrote, ““I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon.” The post also included a picture of the star in front of the place.

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soonhttps://t.co/CnEAsAuQqJ— ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 23, 2021

According to a report in Birmingham Mail, the actor spent two hours at the restaurant, while on a break from filming Mission Impossible 7. The report also quoted the restaurant’s manager Nouman Farooqui as saying, “When Tom Cruise came, he said he didn’t want any fuss and just wanted to be part of the atmosphere. He wanted a meal just like any other guest and simply wanted to enjoy an authentic Indian meal. A few diners recognised him but not all. Nobody made a fuss, though when he left people went a little bit crazy. He agreed to have his picture taken outside in a socially-distanced way and had his mask on for the first picture. He then took his mask off and said: ‘Take another one’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming film Mission Impossible also stars Haley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Fergusson, Pom Klementiff, Angela Basset and Nicholas Hoult among others. The film is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Joseph Kosinski’s Tom Gun Maverick with Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller and Glen Powell among others.

