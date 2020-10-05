Tom Cruise Films 'Mission Impossible' Stunt Scene on Top of Moving Train

Mission: Impossible is filming amid the coronavirus scare. The movie is entering its 7th and 8th instalment and both sequels are being filmed simultaneously with lead star Tom Cruise.

Now, director Christopher McQuarrie has teased a daredevil stunt scene in the upcoming movies which sees Tom in a fight sequence atop a moving train. The crew has now moved to another location from Norway, where the particular, much-talked about action scene was filmed recently. It shows Tom in hand-to-hand combat with a baddie, as train steams ahead.

Concluding the MI shoot in Norway, Christopher wrote on social media, "Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain (sic)."

He continued, "Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again."

Check out Tom's daredevil action scene in this BTS pic from MI set.

Here's a video from shoot location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fotokjerring (@fotokjerring76) on Oct 4, 2020 at 2:09am PDT

Earlier, Christopher had teased another high-octane stunt scene in upcoming MI movies as he shared a picture of a long ramp for a possible bike stunt.

Mission: Impossible 7 also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in pivotal roles. It releases on November 19, 2021.