Tom Cruise Forced to Call Security on Repeated Attempts by Intruders to Climb Mission Impossible Sets

As the world eagerly waits for Mission Impossible 7 which is set to be released in May, 2022, Tom Cruise is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming blockbuster. Still in its production stage, there are two sequels to be expected back to back in 2022 starring IMF lead agent Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, performing dangerous stunts.

The shoot began in October 2019 but was soon halted due to the global shutdown forcing productions around the world to press pause. But soon, the shoot resumed and it was claimed that Cruise is shooting some stunts in England during the coronavirus pandemic while the rest of the crew would be joining in September 2020.

In December 2020, a controversy erupted after an audio was leaked of the Hollywood actor screaming at his crew members for not following COVID protocols. However, now it is being reported that the actor is determined to make sure that the set’s pictures are not leaked on the internet. According to Wion, police was called in when intruders were caught trying to sneak in the sets of the movie

As per the report, a source informed that since the set is “so large and open”, it is difficult to “close it all off” and hence, a lot of intruders try to get in to “scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts.” The source called it a “health and safety nightmare” and added police officers were called in last week after one incident. When it was repeated, Cruise intervened and took matters into his own hands.

They added that recently, two intruders were caught trying to climb up the set forcing security to get them back down. Describing the set as “exciting”, they stated that people think it is funny to click them there without considering the dangerous consequences; hence, extra security will be brought in to tackle such issues as the actor doesn’t want the shooting to get more delayed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here