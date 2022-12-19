Tom Cruise Gives Glimpse Of Thrilling Sequence from Mission Impossible 7, Says ‘Happy Holidays’; Watch

Piquing the curiosity of fans for his much-anticipated films Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two, Tom Cruise has shared a special message for his fans! On Monday, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to post a clip of him performing a thrilling sequence. Tom is currently in South Africa to shoot Top Gun: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and 2. The Hollywood star shared a video from between shoots where he is seen jumping off the plane in a bid to thank fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, which was a huge success worldwide.

The video begins with Tom sitting in an aircraft, ready to leap out. The ground and see can be seen in distance. Cruise records a message which says, “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’”

After the daredevil message by Tom, the camera reveals writer Christopher McQuarrie, who returns to direct the upcoming film and co-wrote Maverick. The director-writer also thanked fans for their support and shouted at Cruise, “Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We’ve got to get this shot.”

Cruise reacted to this by jumping off the plane and shared, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.

Along with the video, Tom wrote, “A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm."

Tom now has two huge films lined up - the seventh and eighth instalments of the hugely popular Mission Impossible franchise. The films will release in 2023 and 2024 and conclude the franchise that has been ongoing for close to three decades now.

