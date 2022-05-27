Tom Cruise Has Message for Fans As Top Gun Maverick Arrives in Cinemas: '36 Years After The First Film...'

36 years after the first Top Gun film, Tom Cruise is back with the next installment of his thrilling film – Top Gun: Maverick. The movie released today, May 27, with the initial reviews even hailing it as one of the best action movies of this year. The movie is a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun that is the story of fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise. Ahead of the release of the film, Tom shared a message for his fans on Twitter. The 59-year-old actor tweeted, “36 years after the first film, Top Gun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend.”

The actor has made it quite clear that his movie will not be released on streaming platforms since he made it for the big screen. As with all his movies, Top Gun: Maverick also has real stunts. The actor flew a fighter jet plane on his own and also designed a course for the fellow actors in the movie to be able to fly the planes. Unlike most action movies these days, Top Gun: Maverick was not shot in front of chroma.

Reacting to Tom’s latest tweet, fans have shared their experience of watching the movie in cinemas. One of the fans commented, “Congratulations! I watched it yesterday, here in Hungary. I loved every second! You are a wonderful artist! Congratulations to all! God bless you!”

Another fan commented, “Finally! And it was worth the wait. The clean-up crew basically had to ask me to leave when it was over. Nostalgia.”

Among its several world premieres across the world including London, Mexico City, Japan, Top Gun: Maverick also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie received a six-minute long standing ovation after it got over and Tom was also awarded the honorary Palme d’Or award.

Top Gun Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly

