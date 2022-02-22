Tom Cruise Has Terrible Temper, Anger Issues, Says His Ex-manager Eileen Berlin

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has a horrible temper and is brash and insensitive, his ex-manager Eileen Berlin has revealed. Berlin said that Cruise, referred to as “Tommy" by her, had started working with her when he was just 18. While he was mostly “sweet, respectful and mannerly to a fault" and “always addressed me as"ma’am", he was also prone to anger issues.

In 2020, when The Sun published leaked audio of Cruise, he yelled angrily at his film crew on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 and threatened to fire them.

“Tommy harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity," Berlin told the Daily Mail.

On Cruise’s 19th birthday, Berlin had presented him with an album full of articles about him being a teen idol. Cruise got furious and screamed, “I don’t want to be in the teen mags, I’m an adult."

“He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek," she added. She says that Cruise was obsessed with being a perfectionist and that’s what drives him probably even to this date.

Cruise, one of the biggest and richest actors in the world, is currently busy shooting for Mission Impossible 7. According to reports, the movie is slated to release in December this year. It is also being said that the 8th part of the franchise is set to release in 2024 and that Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt will be killed in the movie. He has been playing this role since 1996.

