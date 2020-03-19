English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tom Cruise Never Expected Top Gun Sequel to Happen

A still from The Mummy trailer. (Youtube/Universal Pictures)

A still from The Mummy trailer. (Youtube/Universal Pictures)

Cruise is in Surrey, UK, filming the crucial opening scene of Mission Impossible 7, after the schedule had to be moved from Venice, Italy.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise never thought a Top Gun sequel would ever happen.

"Everywhere I went, people would be like, 'Do Top Gun', and I'm like, 'Guys, I don't know how to do it'," the actor said in an interview to Empire, on the much-anticipated sequel of 1986 hit Top Gun.

"I don't know what the story is. I don't make movies just to make movies. I was like, 'Jerry (Bruckheimer, producer), it's never going to happen'. I honestly never thought I would make it," femalefirst.co.uk reports the Hollywood superstar as saying.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios. In the film, Tom will be seen reprising his role as pilot Peter 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Currently, Cruise is in Surrey, UK, filming the crucial opening scene of Mission Impossible 7, after the schedule had to be moved from Venice, Italy, reports the sun.co.uk.

The shoot was shifted from Venice to Surrey owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Italy has been one of the worst-affected nations reeling under the global pandemic.

In Surrey, the 57-year-old Cruise, reprising his role of super-sleuth Ethan Hunt, was spotted performing a few dangerous stunts featuring cars and bikes along a runway. He took part in an elaborate action sequence in an orange Fiat 500 that was engulfed in smoke.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story