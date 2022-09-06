Tom Cruise Performs Dangerous Aerial Stunt in BTS Video from Mission: Impossible 7; Watch

Hollywood biggie Tom Cruise has performed multiple stunts for his Mission: Impossible journey, which includes hanging upside down to penetrate a vault and fighting mid-air inside an airplane. These deadly stunts keep audiences on the edge of their seats and the makers of the movie are ensuring that the experience continues to be the same with the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie. A behind-the-scenes video of Tom Cruise performing an aerial stunt has left the internet thrilled.

The video, which was played during the screening of Top Gun: Maverick, features the actor hanging on to an airborne biplane without any sweat. Cruise addresses fans about the shooting of the upcoming movie and reveals that he is utterly excited to present the film. He is also joined by director Christopher McQuarrie, who hops on another biplane only to take a friendly jibe at Cruise. He asks the actor to stop talking and finish his scene before the sunset. In the end, both the biplanes take a semi-turn in sync taking them both out of the frame. Tom Cruise holds on to the biplane without any harness proving why he is a global icon.

The behind-the-scenes clip of Tom Cruise’s aerial stunt was shared online by Erik Davis from Fandango. While uploading the clip, the Twitter user wrote, “Fun Fact: The Very first public screening of Top Gun: Maverick was at Cinemacon back in April, and this is how Tom Cruise introduced the film.”

Watch the video below:

Fun Fact: The very first public screening of #TopGunMaverick was at #CinemaCon back in April, and this is how Tom Cruise introduced the film…pic.twitter.com/fkGF7Nn18n — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 5, 2022

The clip has garnered over 7.6 million views on the micro-blogging site. While reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “I mean I don’t find anyone who loves the movies as much as tom cruise does. I mean his affection and dedication towards the movies is next level.” Another added, “My goodness he’s truly a daredevil,” one more said, “Wow! Dude is on another level!”

The most recent and the sixth film of the action franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout hit the cinema theatres in 2018. Now, the upcoming film is the sequel of the sixth installment titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

