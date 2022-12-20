Tom Cruise Performs Daredevil Stunts In BTS Glimpse Of Mission Impossible 7; Bear Grylls Says 'Epic Work'

A new behind-the-scenes trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has gone viral. Tom Cruise who is set to reprise his role as the superspy Ethan Hunt shared the intense clip on social media. The new trailer shows the action star perform what is being dubbed as the “most dangerous stunt” he has ever attempted.

The unbelievable motorcycle cliff jump has been much anticipated since being first shown at the end of the first Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One trailer. The behind-the-scenes video is shows just how much effort went into pulling off the stunt. “So excited to share what we’ve been working on Mission Impossible,” Tom Cruise captioned the video.

Tom Cruise has never failed to impress social media users with his dedication towards his action scenes. This clip proved to be no exception.

British adventurist and TV personality Bear Grylls was quite impressed. “Epic work and what a team. Total commitment", he commented on Instagram.

In fact, several well-known names shared their thoughts. South star Surya, who has himself acted in action movies like Singham and Ghajini, seemed thoroughly impressed by the Hollywood star. He tweeted, “Unbelievable! Wow!”

Another tweet read, “Dammit Cruise, every time I look up now I’ll be watching out for a skydiving Hollywood superstar.”

“Absolutely phenomenal! It did leave me wondering what happened to all six of those bikes,” read a comment.

Tom Cruise was recently seen in the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film Top Gun. Top Gun: Maverick starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles. The movie went on to surpass Titanic as Paramount studio’s most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide. It also earned $160.5 million on the opening weekend and remained in the top five of the weekend rankings for 10 weeks. It is Cruise’s first film to gross more than $100 million in a single weekend and to top $1 billion globally.

Tom Cruise recently shared a special message from the sets of Mission Impossible. Thanking his fans for the success of his recent release Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise shared a clip of himself jumping from a plane on his Instagram. As he was thanking his fans, the director of the upcoming Mission: Impossible films, who was also the screenwriter for Top Gun: Maverick, Christopher McQuarrie, interrupted Cruise telling him they don't have much time. It comes as no surprise that Cruise goes on to casually jump out of the plane.

After the massive success of 2018's Mission Impossible: Fallout, the next installment in the franchise is set to hit the theaters on July 14, 2023. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to have the ultimate entry in the franchise. Christopher McQuarrie is going to helm the movie.

