Tom Cruise Rides Dirt Bike as He Teases 'Mission Impossible 7', See Pics

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 is all set for Summer 2022 release. However, fans are hyped up about the forthcoming film already as new pictures from set made way on social media. These snaps of Cruise riding a dirt bike and doing stunts and another one with him on a train are sure to get you excited.

Empire released a few on set pictures featuring Cruise. One shows him suited up as Ethan Hunt and riding a train. Other pics show him doing stunts on a dirt bike. He looks in his element in these pictures as Cruise teases the return of one of the highest grossing action franchises from Hollywood.

Mission: Impossible 7 brings back not just Cruise but also previous players Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. New additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the previous two films in the series, is back to direct, and will actually shoot Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back with 7.

