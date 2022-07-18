Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek Go on a Dinner Outing, Get Mobbed By Fans, Watch

Hollywood Star Tom Cruise was spotted with his friend and actor Salma Hayek as they arrived at the Amazonico restaurant in Central London. The excited fans were quick to swarm the celebs in a bid to get a selfie. Apparently, the Mission Impossible actor was invited to a dinner hosted by Salma Hayek and her beau François-Henri Pinault.

Tom was looking dapper in a black T-shirt and blue denim. Salma was sporting a stylish black top along with a beige skirt and a navy blue jacket.

The friendly duo obliged their admirers with photos and selfies before making their way into the restaurant.

Salma took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from their leisurely dinner outing. In one of the clips, one can clearly hear a woman shouting Tom’s name while another woman exclaims, “You are amazing.”

In another clip, the kitchen staff waved at the actors with smiles on their faces. Salma Hayek captioned the post, “When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise.” Her major focus was to show Tom Cruise’s massive fandom.

Reacting to the post, several fans left endearing comments. One of them wrote, “He is the best. He never says no to a photo.” Another fan said, “Poor man. Give him a break.” There were others who lauded the Mission Impossible Actor with praise. A fan said, “Oh My Goodness to you both.” Another fan wrote, “Super Nice Dude. This would drive me crazy.”

On the work front, Tom Cruise was last featured in Top Gun Maverick which has gone on to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. The action drama flick has already accumulated a whopping $520 million in North America and more than $486 million internationally. Salma Hayek is all set to feature in Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film ‘Without Blood’ alongside actor Demian Bichir. Based on a critically-acclaimed novel of the same name by the Italian author Alessandro Baricco, the film will be released sometime later next year.

