Tom Cruise Sends Internet Into Frenzy With His Surprise Appearance at Adele's London Concert; Pics

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at Grammy award winning-singer Adele’s Hyde Park concert in London. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star was clicked at the sold-out show, which saw more than 90,000 people gather at the central London park for the British singer’s much-anticipated performance.

Tom Cruise, showed off his muscular physique in a black button-up, topped with a chic suede jacket and paired with a dark denim. The actor kept a black face mask on. Tom was spotted with a mystery woman, who opted for a baby pink cardigan and some flared denims, at the concert. This comes after he reportedly parted ways with his on-and-off girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time earlier this month.

Other celebrities in attendance included Late Late Show host James Corden, singer-actor Luke Evans, radio host Nick Grimshaw and television presenters Ant McPartlin and Lorraine Kelly.

In the crowd of @Adele's first show in London's Hyde Park were spotted Tom Cruise, Niall Horan, Cameron Diaz, James Corden, Nick Grimshaw, Luke Evans, Lorraine Kelly and Ant McPartlin (via Variety). #AdeleBST pic.twitter.com/65pfncfuUD — Adele Charts (@AdeIeChart) July 2, 2022

In May, Tom stopped by the Park MGM in Las Vegas to support Lady Gaga, 36, as she performed at the resort’s Dolby Live amphitheater. Gaga, who wrote and sang a track for Top Gun: Maverick, had also shared photos with the actor from her gig. The photos showed Gaga and Cruise planting a kiss on each other’s cheeks. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” the singer wrote.

Top Gun: Maverick saw Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a naval aviation pilot who first came to the big screen in the 1986 film Top Gun. Also starring Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and its full score is credited to Hans Zimmer.

