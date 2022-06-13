Tom Cruise Splits From On-off Girlfriend Hayley Atwell Again: 'It Hasn't Worked Out For Them'

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell’s on-again off again-relationship has made it to the headlines once again. According to media reports, the couple, who started dating in 2020, had parted ways in September 2021, but later they got back together. However, several recent reports suggest that the actors have once again parted ways. This comes as a shocker to the estranged couple’s fans as a few weeks ago, Hayley attended the premiere of Tom’s film Top Gun: Maverick, and extended her support to her boyfriend.

A source to The Sun was quoted as saying, “Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine. In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for them.”

“They get on really well and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year. But what was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again. They have now decided they are better as friends,” added the source.

Fans will be delighted to know that Tom and Hayley will be seen together in Mission Impossible 7 which is titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The action-thriller flick is slated to hit the theatres on 14th July 2023. Additionally, the two actors will also be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two which is the eighth instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Currently, the Oblivion actor is basking in the success of Top Gun: Maverick as it has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actor’s fans got to see him on the big screen after a gap of four years. Before Top Gun: Maverick, his last film was the 2018 release Mission: Impossible – Fallout. On the other hand, Hayley was recently seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The actress portrayed the role of Captain Carter in the movie.

