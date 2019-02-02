English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Tom Cruise Starrer Two New 'Mission: Impossible' Films Get Official Release Date; Deets Inside
Tom Cruise's two new Mission Impossible films get official release date, check here.
Tom Cruise with BMW M5 in Mission Impossible - Fallout. (Image: BMW)
Loading...
Paramount Pictures has officially announced the release dates of two back-to-back "Mission Impossible" films.
According to Variety, the seventh film in the popular franchise will hit the theatres worldwide on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will release on August 5, 2022.
Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct the two films after the blockbuster success of "Rogue Nation" and "Fallout".
"Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible," McQuarrie wrote on Twitter, confirming the news.
Tom Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in "Mission Impossible" films, will return as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).
Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said, "We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' by reteaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations."
McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film "Fallout" after helming 2015 "Rogue Nation".
"Fallout" was met with unanimous praise from the critics for its upscale action sequences even though Cruise ended up breaking his ankle while shooting a jump scene.
The film grossed over USD 791 million at the world box office.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to Variety, the seventh film in the popular franchise will hit the theatres worldwide on July 23, 2021, and the eighth film will release on August 5, 2022.
Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct the two films after the blockbuster success of "Rogue Nation" and "Fallout".
"Missions: Accepted #MissionImpossible," McQuarrie wrote on Twitter, confirming the news.
Tom Cruise, who has earned a reputation for his death-defying stunts in "Mission Impossible" films, will return as Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).
Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said, "We couldn't be more excited to build on the massive success of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' by reteaming with Chris and Tom on these next two films, following two successful collaborations."
McQuarrie became the only director in the franchise's history to return for a second time with 2018 film "Fallout" after helming 2015 "Rogue Nation".
"Fallout" was met with unanimous praise from the critics for its upscale action sequences even though Cruise ended up breaking his ankle while shooting a jump scene.
The film grossed over USD 791 million at the world box office.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor's Film Could Be A Gamechanger
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Contemplated Suicide After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results