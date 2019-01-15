LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tom Cruise to Return for Mission Impossible 7 & 8, Confirms 'Films to be Shot Back-to-back'

Director Christopher McQuarrie has been roped in to write and helm the next two films in the popular franchise

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Tom Cruise with BMW M5 in Mission Impossible - Fallout. (Image: BMW)
After delivering the biggest box office hit in the Mission: Impossible franchise, actor Tom Cruise is ready to continue being in action with director Christopher McQuarrie as the two new films in the popular movie series are underway.

McQuarrie has been roped in to write and direct the next two films in the popular franchise, with the first bowing summer 2021 and the second coming out in summer 2022, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The first six films have made more than USD 3.5 billion at the box office. So, it was hardly a surprise when Cruise announced on Tuesday that parts seven and eight would soon be on their way.

Both Cruise and McQuarrie confirmed the next two installments of the action films would be filmed back-to-back, scheduled to arrive in two and three years' time.

Cruise has starred in all the six instalments as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Besides Cruise, there is no word on casting yet. However, Ving Rhames, the only other person to star in all six so far as Luther Stickell is expected to return.

Simon Pegg, who played technician Benji Dunn in the most recent four, is also likely to reprise the role.

(With IANS inputs)
