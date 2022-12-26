Tom Cruise To Will Smith, 5 Highest Paid Hollywood Actors Of 2022

The year 2022 was a great one for Hollywood. Most of the movies did well at the box office and many franchises made good money with sequels. This made it a good year for actors as well. This year has been great for veteran actors like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise. As we near the end of 2022, here is a list of the top 5 highest paid actors of the year:

Tom Cruise – $100 million (Rs 827 crores):

Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Top Gun, was released over three decades later but passed over $1.37 billion at the global box office in August of this year. The movie not only did great business but was also critically acclaimed.

Will Smith - $35 million (Rs 289 crore)

Infamous for the Oscar slap, Will Smith upset a lot of people due to his on-stage mess-up with Chris Rock. However, the 54-year-old made a fortune in the film industry with his latest release Emancipation which is set in the 1860s following the life of a slave.

Leonardo DiCaprio - $30 million (Rs248 crores)

Just five million short of Will, Leonardo DiCaprio also had a pretty great year given that his next film Killers of the Flower Moon paid him Rs 248 crores. The film stars Robert De Niro, with a screenplay by Martin Scorsese. The historical drama is based on the 1920s Osage tribe murders.

Brad Pitt - $30 million (Rs 248 crores)

Brad Pitt made as much as Leo this year with the help of a new deal with Apple Studios that will pay him Rs 248 crores to star in an F1 based show but the title for the same is yet to be revealed. The 58-year-old also enjoyed the success of his latest gig Bullet Train too.

Dwayne Johnson - $22.5 million (Rs186 crores)

The Rock’s superhero debut might not have a great future at DC after James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans scrapped some major DCEU heroes that are currently in action for their DCU to succeed, but the actor sure got good money, a little over Rs 186 crores for his role as Black Adam in the film of the same name.

