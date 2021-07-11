Tom Cruise Trolled for Looking 'Old' as He Attends Wimbledon Finals

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise attended the women’s finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell as well as another co-star, Pom Klementieff, from upcoming actioner Mission: Impossible 7.

According to Fox News, Atwell and Crusie reportedly grew close while filming Mission: Impossible 7 and were photographed arriving at the Grand Slam tournament at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. At the event, the 59-year-old Cruise could be seen wearing a three-piece blue suit and a tie to complement his co-stars from MI: 7. Atwell chose a flowery dress, red heels and cream trench coat. Meanwhile, Klementieff wore a black and yellow pantsuit and a black-buttoned trench over the shoulders.

As the trio’s pictures were shared online, netizens pointed out that Cruise was looking ‘old’ and that he was aging.

Paramount and Skydance are behind Mission: Impossible, with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, who last directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout, helming the sequel as well as a planned eighth installment. Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring in the upcoming high octane action film, which is slated for a May 27, 2022 release.

