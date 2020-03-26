Tom Cruise Trying to Get Meghan Markle Back on The Big Screen

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is trying to get Duchess of Sussex back on the big screen in his future film.

Following her decision to step down from royal duties, the Internet rumour mill was rife with speculation that Meghan Markle could be all set for a comeback in showbiz.

Cruise wants to sign her up for one of his next movies, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source quoted in various reports says, "If anyone can get Meghan back on a film set, it's Tom. And what better way to get back on the big screen than starring opposite one of Hollywood's biggest stars."

Although the source said Cruise wants to cast Meghan in "one of his next films", no details are yet available on a possible project.

Markle was last seen essaying a regular role in the series Suits, where she starred as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, when she married Prince Harry in May of the same year.

Earlier this year, it was being said that Harry helped Meghan sign up for a Disney voice-over.

