Tom Cruise Turns 60: A Look at Hollywood Actor's Best Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM CRUISE: Hollywood star Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday. One of the most bankable stars at the box office, Cruise has carved a niche for himself in the world of cinema with his dedication to perform all his stunts and ditching the green screen. The New York-born actor began his career in cinema in the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with leading roles in Risky Business and Top Gun.

As Cruise turns 60 we take a look at some of his most notable performances over the years:

Top Gun Maverick (2022)

With the much-awaited sequel of his 1986 film, Cruise achieved a career milestone. Not only has Top Gun Maverick become Cruise’s best box office movie, it has also cemented his name in Hollywood as oa true legend. Cruise reprises his role as brash flying ace Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and makes peace with his past. The movie has crossed the $1 billion mark in worldwide ticket sales to become the most successful film of his 40-year career. Mission Impossible Fallout (2018)

The latest instalment in the Mission Impossible series once again pushed the boundaries when it comes to hair-raising action scenes. Cruise was back as Ethan Hunt, which he first played in 1996, and goes above and beyond to perform some impossible stunts in this spy thriller. During the filming of the movie, the producer and actor also broke his ankle, but continued to finish the shot. The movie also starred Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson. Rain Man (1988)

In this Barry Levinson directorial, Cruise played the role of a crook, Charlie. The actor’s character in the movie is that of an automobile dealer who kidnaps his autistic brother Raymond and tries to manipulate him into giving up his inheritance from their late father. The movie stars Dustin Hoffman as Raymond Babbitt, Charlie’s autistic brother. Jerry Maguire (1996)

This movie gave all the romantics the popular phrase, “You had me at hello.” Cruise is an ambitious sports agent who is supported by Renee Zellweger in pursuing his dream. The movie also stars Cuba Gooding Jr as the enthused American football player who hired Cruise as his agent. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

This biographical anti-war drama film based on the 1976 autobiography by Ron Kovic was directed by Oliver Stone and starred Cruise as Kovic. Born on the Fourth of July also went on to receive eight nominations at the Academy Awards in 1990, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cruise, his first nomination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.