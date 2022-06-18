Tom Cruise Visits South Korea to Promote Top Gun Maverick and BTS ARMYs Already Want Him to Meet Jin

Tom Cruise surprised everyone with his appearance in South Korea. The actor put a pause on the shooting of Mission Impossible 7 to fly down to Seoul and promote his film Top Gun: Maverick. He was seen dressed in a casual tee and trousers and donned his aviator. He told the paparazzi that he was shooting for Mission Impossible but shut down the shoot so that he can be there with everyone. Not just that, the actor also made finger hearts that impressed every K-Drama fan. However, BTS ARMYs now want Tom to meet Mr World Wide Handsome aka Kim Seokjin.

For the uninitiated, back in 2020, when BTS had visited the James Corden show, Jin saw a space between Tom and Mashershala Ali’s photos on a wall and put his photo next to Tom’s. Sharing the photo on BTS’ official Twitter handle, he had written “The seat next to Tom Cruise hyung was vacant, so I quickly took it.”

So now that the iconic actor is in Korea, it is only natural for fans to want to meet him.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Tom Cruise probably went to Korea to see Jin ” while another one added, “Tom cruise is in Korea jin ”

Tom Cruise probably went to Korea to see Jin

Tom cruise is in Korea jin

Another ARMY commented on Instagram, “SOMEONE NOTIFY JIN THAT TOM CRUISE IS IN KOREA!”

According to reports in Korean media, Tom is expected to appear with Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer who collaborated with him to co-produce Top Gun and co-stars Jay Ellis and Greg Tarzan Davis.

This is Tom’s 10th visit to South Korea. The first time he visited the country was in 1994 to promote ‘Interview with the Vampire.’

Currently, the Oblivion actor is basking in the success of Top Gun: Maverick as it has become a blockbuster at the box office. The actor’s fans got to see him on the big screen after a gap of four years. Before Top Gun: Maverick, his last film was the 2018 release Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

