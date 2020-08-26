Tom Cruise Watches Tenet on 'Big Screen,' Surprises Moviegoers at London Theatre

Tom Cruise surprised moviegoers at a London movie theatre after he arrived there to watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The actor, 58, shared a video of himself taking a car to see Nolan's Tenet in theaters. Cruise shared the video on his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing, "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it."

The video shows the actor wearing a face mask as he arrived at the Odeon BFI Imax. “How does that happen?" the actor asked the camera. "I’m wearing a mask." As the action star stepped out of the car, he approached a massive poster of Tenet, saying, "Here we are. Back to the movies."

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Needless to say, Cruise's surprise visit at Tenet preview has sent his fans across the globe into a tizzy, with many losing their calm on social media.

One wrote, "Imagine, going to the cinema and having Tom sitting next to you, I wouldn't live to tell about it." Another tweeted, "Tom Cruise loved it so now I'll risk my life to see it!"

Tenet, from Warner Bros., is the first Hollywood tentpole to brave a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus brought cinemas worldwide to a screeching halt in March. Tenet opens internationally on August 26 and in the US on September 3. Tenet has opened to mixed reviews.

The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, centers on The Protagonist (Washington), who must find a way to stop Kenneth Branagh's Sator from starting World War III through time-bending moves. Tenet also features Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.