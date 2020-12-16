Tom Cruise 'Yells' at, Warns 'Mission Impossible' Crew Members for Not Following Covid-19 Protocols

Tom Cruise, 57, has been diligently following coronavirus protocols while filming upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels in London. After their were images of the Hollywood star wearing two masks in Rome while greeting fans doing the rounds on the internet, it has been reported that he 'yelled' at and even warned some 50-odd unit members for not following Covid-19 precautions.

In audio released by a news network, a voice that sounds like Cruise, who also serves as producer on MI films, goes off on reportedly 50 members of staff at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden after "he flew into a rage after spotting two of the crew standing within two metres of each other."

In the audio, he can be heard screaming, "If I see you doing it again, you're f**king gone."

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I'm on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down."

Back in February, MI had to stop production amid worldwide outbreak of coronavirus . Filming began in September and around 12 members also tested positive for Covid-19 soon afterwards. Christopher McQuarrie is helming the movie, scheduled for release in November 2021.