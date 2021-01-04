Tom Cruise's 14-Year-Old Daughter Suri is Taller Than Him and the Internet Can't Stop Joking About it

Tom Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes' daughter Suri, 14, was recently spotted in New York City as she stepped out with her mom for shopping. Katie and Suri made sure they were protected amid coronavirus by wearing matching white facemasks. Suri was dressed in jeans, brown boots, a denim jacket and a black pageboy hat.

Fans could not help but notice that she is nearly as tall as her five-foot-nine mom. It is reported that Suri is taken care of by Katie and that Tom has not seen her in years. In 2012, it was also reported that Tom had "abandoned" his daughter. When Suri was snapped wit her mom, trolls on social media took a dig at Tom's parenting and his height.

"She looks tall as her mother," commented one social media user, while another one wrote, "Probably why Tom and his ego don't go near Suri - she's probably taller than he is, already," reported a website.

Meanwhile, Tom was recently in news when his abusive rant from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 went viral. In the leaked audio recording, he was heard going off on several crew members for not following Covid protocols of maintaining minimum social distancing. Some supported Tom over his stance while others trolled him for being "too harsh".

MI 7 is all set to release later in the year.