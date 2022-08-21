Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick Beats Avengers: Infinity War To Become Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in US

Tom Cruise fans, it’s time to rejoice! The 60-year-old star’s latest cinematic marvel has achieved a huge milestone in terms of box office collection in the US. Now, the film has become the sixth-highest grosser at the US box office. Top Gun: Maverick has also surpassed Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’s box office collection.

According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick has collected over USD 679 million in North America, overtaking Infinity War which made USD 678 million at the box office. Speaking of the global collection, Top Gun: Maverick has generated more than USD 700 million — and that’s without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom (USD 95 million), Japan (USD 82 million), Korea (USD 62 million), Australia (USD 60 million) and France (USD 52.8 million). Globally. Notably, the movie is the 13th-highest-grossing movie ever with USD 1.379 billion earned yet.

For those intrigued to know the first five highest grossing films in the US, the list includes, Black Panther with a collection of USD, 700 million, followed by Avatar, which stands at USD 760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home collected USD 804 million, Avengers: Endgame, which minted USD 853 million, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which stands at USD 936 million.

Talking the Tom Cruise starrer- Top Gun: Maverick – is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film Top Gun, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles. It was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year. The film has also surpassed Titanic as Paramount studio’s most popular movie with USD 1.5 billion abroad and USD 2.2 billion worldwide.

The movie has been wreaking havoc at the box office ever since it was released in May, as it made USD 160.5 million on the opening weekend. For 10 weeks, the film remained in the top five of the weekend rankings. It is Tom’s first film to gross more than USD 100 million in a single weekend and to top USD 1 billion globally.

Speaking of the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, the Joseph Kosinski directorial, picks up decades after the original and follows Cruise’s Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell as he trains a young group of aviators for a dangerous mission. The cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the first Top Gun.

