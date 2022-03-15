Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick to Screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick will play at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, running from May 17 to 28. The movie is a sequel to Top Gun. The Festival on the French Riviera will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year. According to Variety, the Festival chief, Thierry Fremaux, has been dreaming of this film since 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic came in the way.

Covid also delayed Cruise’s return as pilot Pete “ Maverick” Mitchell. Its opening date had to be postponed several times. The film will now release in theatres on May 27 – after its premiere at Cannes. However, the movie’s official world premiere will happen at San Diego some days before its Cannes screening.

Apart from Cruise’s work, Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” and Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear are reportedly in the race for Cannes slots.

In addition to Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Lewis Pullman. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Cruise in “Oblivion,” takes over for Tony Scott. Scott’s original action movie, which starred Cruise, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Kelly McGillis, followed the exploits of a U.S. Navy flight academy and its students.

