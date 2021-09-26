Tom Felton Shares Health Update After Collapsing on Golf Course: 'I'm on the Mend'

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recently collapsed on a golf course while taking part in the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament, and was carried away on a cart by tournament staff. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to share an update about his health with his concerned fans. In the video that Tom posted on Instagram, he can be seen holding a guitar and talking to the camera. He said that it was a scary incident, but he is on his way to recovery now. He also sang, ‘Don’t you worry, cause Tom will be doing fine.’

In the video, the actor said, “Hello everyone, ladies and gentleman, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah — bit of a scary episode really, but on the mend,”

He further added, “People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend, officially." The 34-year-old captioned the video as, “feeling better by the day xx (sic)."

At the time of his collapse, the actor was taking part in a celebrity golf tournament as a part of this year’s Ryder Cup, and had been playing with former NHL star Teemu Selanne, 1980 US Olympic hockey team captain Mike Eurzione, and retired speed skater Dan Jansen. The scare comes one day after Tom celebrated his 34th birthday.

