Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Released from the Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia’s Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The power couple is now in self-quarantine at a rented home in Australia, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday.

Last week, Hanks wrote on Twitter that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia, where they both were working on pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley.

Hanks had travelled to the Gold Coast, on Australia’s east coast south of Brisbane, to begin filming a movie about Elvis Presley. He is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the Warner Bros production. The production on the film is currently suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news about being tested positive last Thursday.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,' Hanks said in his first Instagram post about the diagnosis. "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

Hanks and Wilson were the first major American celebrities known to have contracted the coronavirus. On Monday, actor Idris Elba and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series, also said they'd tested positive for coronavirus.