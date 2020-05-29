Tom Hanks' Baseball Uniform from 'A League of Their Own' Up for Auction

The original baseball uniform worn by Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, as the angry, alcoholic manager Jimmy Dugan in 1992's A League of Their Own, is currently available for fans to bid on.







The auction is hosted by the sports memorabilia and card auction site Lelands, reported Entertainment Weekly.







The uniform includes Hanks' jersey, trousers, belt, cap and the leggings he wore in the period drama, directed by Penny Marshall.







As per the listing description, the belt has a swatch missing on the back but the defect does not affect the display quality.







A League of Their Own revolved around an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a real-life women's baseball league created during World War II. It featured actors Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell as players on the Rockford Peaches, the team managed by Dugan.







The Lelands Spring Classic Auction listing is said to be available for the next 22 days.

