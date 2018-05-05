English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tom Hanks' Bios Dated for 2020 Release
As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become "human" enough to take care of its charge and the beloved pet to accept a new master.
Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi movie Bios will be releasing on October 2, 2020.
Hanks stars as the last man on Earth who builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe, reports variety.com.
As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become "human" enough to take care of its charge and the beloved pet to accept a new master.
"Bios" is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.
Hanks was last seen on screen in "The Post", a historical political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. It also stars Meryl Streep.
