Tom Hanks' Bios Dated for 2020 Release

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi movie Bios will be releasing on October 2, 2020.

Hanks stars as the last man on Earth who builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe, reports variety.com.

As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become "human" enough to take care of its charge and the beloved pet to accept a new master.

"Bios" is directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

Hanks was last seen on screen in "The Post", a historical political thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. It also stars Meryl Streep.

