LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic on the American Singer

Actor Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley's iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmanns untitled biopic.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic on the American Singer
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Actor Tom Hanks is in negotiations to play Elvis Presley's iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's untitled biopic. The Warner Bros. project is about the legendary musician. Luhrmann will direct the movie and has also penned the script with Craig Pearce, reports variety.com.

Luhrmann always envisioned a star for Parker's part, but he wants a newcomer for the role of Presley. The director has begun meeting with talent for the part.

"A budget is still being ironed out, but Hanks' commitment will urge the studio to push the project forward. Luhrmann hopes to get the film into production sometime this year," a source said.

The film will mark Luhrmann's first feature since 2013's The Great Gatsby, and he has been working on the project with his wife and co-producer Catherine Martin, since that time. According to ew.com, the film will deal with his relationship with Parker. Parker was a Dutch-born music manager who revived his floundering career when he discovered a young Presley in the mid-1950s.

Presley was not yet 18, and Parker began a two-year process of eliminating all other agents and managers in his life to become his exclusive representative. He played an essential role in crafting Presley into a music icon. Hanks was last seen in The Post opposite Meryl Streep. The Post was directed by Steven Spielberg and was based on the true story of attempts by journalists, played by Streep and Hanks, at The Washington Post to publish the Pentagon Papers.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram