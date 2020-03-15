Tom Hanks Posts Regular Updates on Twitter After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has been keeping fans updated on the status of his health after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and his wife Rita Wilson, both 63, are currently recovering from the disease in hospital isolation after falling ill while filming in Australia.

The couple were in Australia to film for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic Tom is starring in. On Sunday, the Forrest Gump star shared an update with fans as he and Wilson remain in isolation.

The Oscar winner shared a picture of his vegemite on toast breakfast and a glass of water, hinting that he's over the worst. He also included a little toy kangaroo and a cute koala bear in the photograph in homage to those who have helped take care of him.

He captioned the image, "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx"

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

Fans responded to wish him and Rita well while others joked about the generous helping of spread on his toast.

"That's a lot of vegemite even for Australian standards. But hey enjoy!" said one. "Mr Hanks. You are doing it wrong. That's way too much Vegemite," wrote another. Vegemite is a type of savoury spread made from concentrated yeast extract.

Earlier in the week, Tom and his wife Rita posed for a smiling selfie as they remained in isolation. Hanks had announced that the pair had contracted the virus in a statement, as they became the highest profile celebrities to have fallen ill with the virus.

